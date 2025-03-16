Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe challenged his players to win more silverware after making themselves "legends" by ending the club's 56-year trophy drought with a 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak put Newcastle in control of the Wembley clash before Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Liverpool in stoppage time. And after holding on to seal a victory and claim a first trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, and first domestic cup since the 1955 FA Cup, Howe said that the Magpies' long-awaited success must now be the platform for more at St James' Park.

"I feel amazing," Howe told reporters. "It's been an incredible day, I am so pleased with our performance. It wasn't a lucky win, it was fully deserved.

"You have so many difficult days in football, and this club has had its fair share of them, so we just want to enjoy the moment and take it all in.

"I am so pleased to get this trophy to end the long wait and hopefully we can get some more in the future.

"We have some iconic players who will go down as legends, but hopefully with one [trophy], it can become more.

"There are no guarantees in football, but this has proved we can do it. You don't get many opportunities to play in a cup final, not many shots at it, but we took it today.

"We proved we can mix it with the very best and want to do that more often now."

Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Since the 1969 Fairs Cup win, Newcastle had played in five major finals and lost all of them, scoring just once. And after such a lengthy wait for silverware, and the disappointments in the years since, Howe said it was important to celebrate the Carabao Cup win properly.

"There has to be a celebration," Howe said. "I will certainly be encouraging it, which is very rare for me, but we have to celebrate with our supporters because they have waited for so long.

"You think of the players, family and, in my case, my mum [who died suddenly in 2012]. Parents who take you everywhere as kids. I always wanted to make my family proud. I have three kids now and I want to make them proud.

"But this was a victory for everyone -- the club, the city, everyone who has given loyalty and support over the last number of decades and suffered the pain of defeats. Today is a moment that everyone should enjoy.

"It's amazing what football can do. It has the ability to give people days they will always remember. It has been such a long wait that we will never forget this. I will never forget this."