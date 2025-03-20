Alex Kirkland explains why Hansi Flick's high line has been so successful for Barcelona. (1:32)

Barcelona on Thursday informed its fans that the club will finish the season at Olympic Stadium where they will play all remaining LaLiga and Champions League matches as construction at Spotify Camp Nou continues to be delayed.

Barcelona had been hopeful of a return to Spotify Camp Nou with progress in redeveloping and modernising the ground slowed due to the fact more work was required on the second tier than initially planned.

Barcelona made the announcement on Thursday via an email sent to all the club's socios.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had said several months ago that the club would be back in the stadium by March, coinciding with the knockout phase of the Champions League, targeting that March date because once Barça have played a home knockout game in the Champions League, they cannot change the venue where their home matches are played in Europe.

However, Thursday's announcements mean that all remaining first-team matches will be destined for Olympic Stadium at Montjuïc.

Barça left Camp Nou in 2023 and the stadium renovations will increase the capacity to around 105,000, the highest in Europe.

In January, Barcelona requested an extension to the lease at the Olympic Stadium until the end of May to cover the Clásico against Real Madrid scheduled for that month.

Barça face a hectic schedule of four games in nine days when club football returns next week.

After hosting Osasuna on Thursday, they welcome Girona on the Sunday, travel to Atlético Madrid for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on the Wednesday and then return home for a league game against Real Betis on the Saturday.

They then host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, go to Leganés in LaLiga and then fly to Dortmund for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Information from Sam Marsden was used in this report.