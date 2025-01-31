Alex Kirkland criticizes Barcelona for poor roster management against Atalanta, arguing that the club could have benefitted from resting its star players. (2:03)

Barcelona have requested an extension to the lease at the Olympic Stadium until the end of May, which would cover the Clásico against Real Madrid scheduled for that month if Spotify Camp Nou is still not ready.

Barça originally planned to return to Camp Nou last November, but confirmed earlier this month they would not be back before May as the renovation work drags on.

However, their lease at the Olympic Stadium in the city, where they have been playing matches since 2023, is due to expire at the end of April, potentially leaving them without a ground for their final two home league games.

The lease could not previously be renewed because of a series of Rolling Stones concerts planned for the stadium, but they have now been postponed, opening the door for Barça to stay.

Barcelona have played at the city's Olympic Stadium since 2023. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barça's request, if accepted, ends the possibility of the Clásico being played abroad, as various reports had suggested could happen in recent weeks.

The Blaugrana are due to host Madrid on May 11 and then welcome Villarreal a week later on May 18 -- although the exact dates of those fixtures have not been confirmed.

A statement released by the club confirmed the request to extend the lease to enable them to finish the season at the Olympic Stadium if required, but added that "the main priority is to play games towards the end of this season at Camp Nou."

When Barça finally return to Camp Nou, the renovation will not be completely finished and the attendance will initially be capped at around 60,000 as work continues.

The stadium should then be completely finished by the summer of 2026, with the capacity increased to around 105,000, the highest in Europe.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad have confirmed the signing of Barça attacking midfielder Unai Hernández in a deal worth an initial €4.5 million ($4.7m).

The deal, as revealed by ESPN earlier this week, could pocket Barça a further €500,000 in potential add-ons.

Hernández has starred for Barça's reserve side this season, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances in the third tier of Spanish football, but was out of contract in the summer.