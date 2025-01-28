Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens explain why Barcelona's game vs. Real Madrid at the remodelled Camp Nou in May could be moved because of the The Rolling Stones. (1:08)

Young Barcelona midfielder Unai Hernández is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad in a deal worth an initial €4.5 million ($4.7m), sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The 20-year-old will fly to Jeddah this week to finalise the deal, which could pocket Barça a further €500,000 in potential add-ons.

Hernández has starred for Barça's reserve side this season, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances in the third tier of Spanish football, but is out of contract in the summer.

Barça were open to renewing his deal, but with his path to the first team blocked by the likes of Dani Olmo, Pedri and Gavi, he has opted to move elsewhere.

Al Ittihad sporting director Ramon Planes, who previously held a similar role at Barça, has played a significant role in convincing Hernández to make the move to the Middle East.

Hernández joins a side coached by former France international Laurent Blanc who are tied with Al Hilal on 43 points from 17 games at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Unai Hernández is set to become the latest European export to Saudi Arabia. Getty

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté and Fabinho are among Al Ittihad's previous signings from European football.

The transfer could help Barça strengthen in January, with ESPN reporting last week the club have held face-to-face talks with Marcus Rashford's representatives about the possibility of a move.

However, they would likely have to raise or save more money this month to be able to register the signing of Rashford from Manchester United, even on loan, with LaLiga.

Eric García, Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen have all been linked with moves away to free up salary space, but coach Hansi Flick has said García will stay and that Fati does not want to leave.

Christensen, meanwhile, has been ruled out for another three weeks after injuring his calf in training. The Danish defender had only just returned from an Achilles problem which had sidelined him since August.

Young midfielder Pau Prim, like Hernández, is another player who could bring in a transfer fee this month, with reports suggesting he is in talks to join Qatari side Al Sadd.

"You know better than me that maybe it's not easy for the club," Barça coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday when asked if Barça will be able to afford any signings before the transfer window closes on Feb. 3.

"I always said I am happy with this team about the players, the atmosphere, the quality also from the players. I am happy. I think also with this team we can be very successful."