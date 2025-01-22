Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford's representatives have held face-to-face talks with Barcelona about the possibility of a move before the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

Rashford is available this month after being frozen out at Old Trafford by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Sources said that United are willing to listen to loan offers, although they will demand that any interested club must pay at least a portion of the 27-year-old's salary.

Barcelona were offered the chance to sign Rashford before the window opened, according to sources.

Marcus Rashford took part in Man United training on Wednesday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

They have asked to be kept informed about developments regarding his future, but have financial issues to sort out before beginning formal talks with United.

It's likely that Barcelona would have to secure exits for Eric García and Ansu Fati to give themselves the financial flexibility to move for Rashford.

Sources have told ESPN that there are doubts at the club about whether they need Rashford because the position on the left is covered by Raphinha, but president Joan Laporta is believed to be a fan of the England international.

Rashford hasn't featured for United since the 2-1 win over FC Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12 amid criticism from Amorim about his performances in training.

He trained as normal with the United squad at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with Rashford, but there are doubts about whether the Bundesliga side could afford to pay a significant part of his wage.