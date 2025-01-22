Tom Hamilton talks about Naomi Girma's expected transfer to Chelsea for a world record transfer fee of over $1m. (1:28)

Manchester United have seen their opening offer for left-back Patrick Dorgu rejected by Lecce as the club hold out for €40m, while Nottingham Forest will compete with Arsenal and others for Matheus Cunha. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Patrick Dorgu of Lecce celebrates after scoring against Venezia earlier this season. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

- Manchester United have seen their opening offer for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu rejected, according to Sky Sport Italia. Ruben Amorim is eager to strengthen in this area before the window closes, and the report says that United directors are in Italy to try to get this deal over the line, as well as hold talks over Alejandro Garnacho's future. United are said to have offered €30m plus €5m in add-ons for the 20-year-old. Lecce are expecting an improved bid in the coming days and want a fee of €40m. However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Napoli hope to muscle in, creating a transfer triangle.

- Nottingham Forest have made Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha their priority for the January transfer window, reports the Daily Mail. They will face plenty of competition for the 25-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while the Brazilian has also held talks about a contract renewal at Molineux.

- Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo is set to sign a new contract at the club, reports Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that the 25-year-old has agreed to a deal that secures his future at Camp Nou until the summer of 2031, with the official signing lined up to take place on Thursday. Araujo had previously been linked with an exit as the Blaugrana looked to remain aligned with Financial Fair Play (FFP), but he will now remain a long-term part of their project.

- A full agreement has been reached between AC Milan and Manchester City over a deal for defender Kyle Walker, reports Calciomercato. The 34-year-old is said to be set to complete his move to the San Siro on Thursday ahead of his medical, joining on a loan that can be made permanent for a fee in the region of €5m. The Rossoneri are believed to be keen to keep him beyond the end of the season with plans to offer him a contract until the summer of 2027.

- Talks are ongoing between Napoli and Borussia Dortmund over a move for winger Karim Adeyemi, reports Matteo Moretto. It is reported that BVB are open to parting ways with the 23-year-old in the current transfer window, with the Serie A club having identified him as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain. Adeyemi has contributed to five goals in nine Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

- Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has signed for Argentine club Newell's Old Boys. Read

- Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha has joined Charlotte FC as a Designated Player on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray for the 2025 MLS season. Read

- Manchester City women have announced the permanent signing of forward Kerolin Nicoli, 25, from NWSL side North Carolina Courage, with the Brazil international penning a contract through to the summer of 2028.

- Former Belgium international and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has come out of retirement to sign for KSC Lokeren.

- Brentford have signed Denmark international attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard to a new contract until the summer of 2030 with the option of a further year.

ESPN's Mark Ogden considers if Alejandro Garnacho will leave Manchester United this month, and whether Chelsea or Napoli could win the race.

Alejandro Garnacho is the big-name player (Antony doesn't count as he is no more than an expensive fringe player) most likely to leave Manchester United during this transfer window. United have firm interest in the Argentina winger from Napoli and Chelsea and any permanent transfer would be crucial in enabling United to immediately reinvest in Ruben Amorim's squad. That's the attraction to United. As a home-grown player (Garnacho came through the United academy after being signed as a 16-year-old from Atletico Madrid), United could claim any transfer fee as pure profit within profit and sustainability (PSR) rules, so the downside of offloading a young player with potential is offset by the need to sign new players for key areas right now. United's preference would be a transfer to Napoli as it would diminish the threat of him embarrassing the club by thriving elsewhere in the Premier League. However, Chelsea will help inflate any fee United could get from Napoli. Chelsea's interest is intriguing considering their wealth of young attacking options. But at 20, Garnacho is a classic Chelsea target because he has potential to grow and improve and ensure the prospect of a profit if he was to move on in the years ahead. United coach Ruben Amorim has shown himself to be lukewarm about Garnacho's value to his team, so a deal is likely to happen before the deadline.

- Real Valladolid have released a statement to announce that Juma Bah hasn't turned up for training and has paid the release cause in his contract. The LaLiga outfit blame Manchester City for the move, with the 18-year-old centre-back linked with the Premier League club. (Real Valladolid)

- Manchester United could face a busy end to the transfer window with up to nine players moved on and four new faces coming in. (Daily Mirror)

- Chelsea are ready to enter the race to sign Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus. The former Aston Villa midfielder has been linked with Manchester City. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has already approved a potential summer move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Initial talks with the 20-year-old's management have already taken place and he is among Bayern's favoured options. (Florian Plettenberg)

- AC Milan and Man City have agreed terms over a loan deal for Kyle Walker, which includes the option to make it permanent for a fee of €5m. (Calciomercato)

- Al Hilal are still seriously interested in Mohamed Salah, but Paris Saint-Germain do not intend to try to sign the Egypt international, who is into the final six months of his Liverpool contract. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Lazio have made Chelsea duo Cesare Casadei and Renato Veiga key transfer targets. The deal for Casadei is close, and they are now ready to rival Juventus for Veiga. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Marseille have entered the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson on loan. OM boss Roberto De Zerbi, who used to manage Brighton, sees the 20-year-old as an alternative to No. 1 target Santiago Giménez of Feyenoord. (RMC Sport)

- And it looks like Marseille will have to look elsewhere. AC Milan have agreed outline personal terms with Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, but a transfer fee has yet to be agreed. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Marseille are also trying to persuade France international Aymeric Laporte to leave Al Nassr and move to Ligue 1. (L'Équipe)

- Jesus Vallejo has rejected the chance to leave Real Madrid for Turkish side Trabzonspor. (Relevo)

- Palmeiras hope to sign Barcelona misfit Vitor Roque in the summer. Roque is currently on loan at Real Betis, and the Brazilian club could offer €27m for 80% of his rights, giving Barca a small profit on the €30m they paid a year ago. (Diario Sport)

- Pablo Torre won't leave Barcelona in this window, and will stay and fight for his spot. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Barcelona have been considering a move for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, who is also linked with Manchester United, but have been put off by the €50m asking price. (Diario Sport)

- Ronald Araujo and Pedri are close to putting pen to paper on contracts which will keep them at Barcelona until 2030. (Marca)

- West Ham will look to sign two players before the Feb.3 transfer deadline with a centre-back and a centre-forward the priority. (Football Insider)

- Celtic could be out of the running to sign Aston Villa's Louie Barry after a structured deal worth a total of £10m for the 21-year-old was turned down by the Premier League club. Barry has been recalled from a loan at Stockport County and is most likely to go out to a Championship club on another temporary move. (Football Insider)

- "It's pretty clear ... I'm not leaving. This is my team, this is my club!" -- Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has moved to end speculation he could leave the club in this window. (Amazon Prime)

- Fenerbahce have agreed terms to sign central defender Milan Skriniar on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season. (Fabrice Hakwins)

- Danilo is in negotiations to terminate his Juventus contract in order to move to Flamengo. (ESPN Brazil)

- Chelsea will hold new talks over Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Daily Telegraph)

- Barcelona is Marcus Rashford's favoured option for a January move. (Relevo)

- Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options in the winter window. (Football Insider)

- Juventus have made a loan offer for Chelsea defender Renato Veiga. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A £10m deal has been agreed by West Ham to sign OH Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi. (Sky Sports)

- Arsenal remain in contact with RB Leipzig over a potential move for striker Benjamin Šeško. (AS)

- Chelsea have no plans to recall midfielder Andrey Santos from his loan at Strasbourg amid bright form in Ligue 1. (TeamTalk)

- RB Leipzig are lining up a move for Nordsjælland left-back Daniel Svensson, who could reportedly be signed for a fee in the region of €7m. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori is attracting interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United. (Football Insider)