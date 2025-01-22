Tom Hamilton talks about Naomi Girma's expected transfer to Chelsea for a world record transfer fee of over $1m. (1:28)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of San Diego Wave centre-back Naomi Girma for a world-record fee, sources told ESPN.

The transfer fee would see Girma become the first player to break the $1 million mark in the women's game.

ESPN first reported Chelsea's interest in Girma last week, with Arsenal and Lyon also keen to sign the United States women's national team star. ESPN also reported first that this would likely become the first $1m transfer fee in women's football.

Girma, 24, is understood to have agreed to terms with Chelsea ahead of the move. She was under contract until 2026 with the NWSL franchise, but Chelsea will pay a record fee to secure her services.

Girma is one of the highest-rated defenders of her generation and was instrumental in helping the USWNT achieve gold at the Paris Olympics, with manager Emma Hayes hailing her as "the best defender I've ever seen."

Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea have been looking to bolster their centre-back options after Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury (ACL).

Sources told ESPN the Wave were keen on a player exchange as part of the deal, and this option was still being explored earlier this week. But Chelsea are set to break the seven-figure mark to bring in one of the world's best players.

The world-record transfer fee in women's football is held by Racheal Kundananji who transferred to Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $787,600.