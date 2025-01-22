Open Extended Reactions

Former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is considering offers from a number of clubs in Europe's big five leagues, a source has told ESPN, though an agreement on a deal isn't imminent.

Pogba, 31, terminated his contract with the Serie A team by mutual consent after his suspension for taking a banned substance was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was shortened from four years to 18 months, and sources told ESPN last November that he is determined to restart his career in Europe.

The France international, who won the World Cup in 2018 with the national team, told Twitch streamer Amine on Tuesday that he was looking at proposals and a deal is close, though sources have told ESPN that he is not close to signing a contract with any team yet.

"There are offers. There are some interesting things, some not so interesting," Pogba said. "Going to play in Russia is not the objective. To play for a team that's playing in the Champions League? We always want the best clubs, but it's not just up to me.

"There are discussions. It's being finalised. I can't say any more."

Pogba has not played professionally since Sept. 3, 2023, but is eligible to make a return to competitive football in March 2025 and has been able to sign for clubs since Jan. 1.

He returned to Juventus in 2022 after his second stint at Manchester United. After his return to Italy, he was hampered by injuries. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012 to 2016.