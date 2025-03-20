Alex Kirkland explains why Hansi Flick's high line has been so successful for Barcelona. (1:32)

Barcelona must play their postponed LaLiga match against Osasuna next Thursday, a judge at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has ruled, which could force them to field a team without Raphinha or Ronald Araújo, among others, due to international call-ups.

The fixture was originally due to be played on March 8 at the Olympic Stadium but was called off 20 minutes before kick off due to the death of Barça's first team doctor Carles Miñarro, who passed away on the day of the match.

The RFEF ruled the match should be rearranged for March 27 earlier this week, but both teams contested that decision.

However, a judge on Thursday dismissed those appeals, saying the game must be played as soon as possible and supporting the decision to play it on the back of the current international break.

In their appeal, Barça had detailed how they could be without six of their first team squad for a game which could have huge implications in the title race -- Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the table, level on points with Real Madrid and four clear of Atlético Madrid.

Raphinha and Araújo are due to play for Brazil and Uruguay, respectively, on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Gerard Martín, Fermín López and Pablo Torre are all part of the Spain under-21 squad set to face Germany on Tuesday, while Hector Fort is due to play for Spain U19s against Latvia on the same day.

Other players will only be returning from international duty earlier in the week after various commitments with their respective countries.

Osasuna don't have as many problems with internationals but are slated to face Athletic Club in the league the following day, March 28.

Thursday's resolution said that LaLiga had agreed to rearrange that game, potentially for the following Sunday .

The decision comes amid a lack of alternative dates due to Barça's progress in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

At the moment, the only free midweek Flick's team have between now and the end of the season is at the end of May, ahead of the final LaLiga game of the season.

However, that could change should they be knocked out of the Copa or Europe in the coming weeks.

Barça now face a hectic schedule of four games in nine days when club football returns next week.

After hosting Osasuna on Thursday, they welcome Girona on the Sunday, travel to Atlético for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on the Wednesday and then return home for a league game against Real Betis on the Saturday.

They then host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, go to Leganés in LaLiga and then fly to Dortmund for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.