Barcelona are already working internally on the possibility of a return to Spotify Camp Nou being delayed until next season, a source told ESPN, despite president Joan Laporta insisting the intention remains to play there from March.

Barça originally planned to be back at their Camp Nou home by November to mark the club's 125th anniversary, but that date has passed.

Laporta has said the club now hope to be back in the stadium by March, coinciding with the knockout phase of the Champions League, but a source said even that date looks unlikely.

Progress in redeveloping and modernising the ground has been slowed due to the fact more work was required on the second tier than initially planned.

The pitch, meanwhile, will require up to three months to be properly installed to ensure it is at the level required to host elite football.

The playing surface is still covered in machinery, though, as the revamp of the stadium continues, meaning the installation of the pitch has still not begun.

Seats are starting to be placed in the stands at the Spotify Camp Nou but Barcelona's return could still be delayed. Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Laporta is targeting a March date because once Barça have played a home knockout game in the Champions League, they cannot change the venue where their home matches are played in Europe.

The only window to switch stadiums is between the league phase and the knockout stages, per UEFA's regulations, although there are no such restrictions domestically in LaLiga.

Barça are planning on a staged return to Camp Nou. They will initially return with the attendance capped at around 60,000 as work continues.

The stadium should then be completely finished by the summer of 2026, with the capacity increased to around 105,000, the highest in Europe.

Barça left Camp Nou in 2023 and have been playing at the Olympic Stadium in the city since. They recently extended the lease on the stadium until March and would be able to prolong their stay again if required.