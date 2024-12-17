Open Extended Reactions

Ronaldo Nazário is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Brazil's history. DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazário will run for the presidency of the country's football confederation (CBF), the 48-year-old said on Monday.

Ronaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, will run as a candidate in the CBF elections to replace exisiting president Ednaldo Rodrigues in 2026.

"Among hundreds of things that motivate me to become a candidate for president of the CBF, I want to recover this prestige and respect that the Selecao [Brazil's national team] always had and today nobody else has," he told Globo Esporte.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward also said he expects to sell his stake in Spanish top-flight side Real Valladolid.

"We're negotiating a possible sale very soon and we should close the deal. It won't be an obstacle to my candidacy," he added.

Ronaldo previously owned a 90% stake in Brazilian team Cruzeiro, which he sold earlier this year.