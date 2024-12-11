Open Extended Reactions

Palmeiras' Chelsea-bound winger Estêvão Willian has said he is already envisioning squaring off against his "biggest idol" Lionel Messi at next year's FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi and MLS side Inter Miami were drawn in Group A and will face Al Ahly in the opening match of the expanded 32-team tournament before games against FC Porto and Palmeiras.

Estêvão told ESPN Brasil: "I'm going to ask for his shirt! Who knows, maybe score a goal, win the game ... I think that's the most important thing."

Estêvão, who will join Chelsea after the tournament in the United States, was often compared to Argentina icon Messi when he started playing at Cruzeiro, hence the nickname 'Messinho,' meaning 'Little Messi.'

The starlet has shunned that nickname, though not out of any lack of reverence for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player.

"When we fell into his group, I couldn't believe that I was going to face my biggest idol, a guy who is a reference on and off the field for me," he said of being drawn to face Messi. "It's going to be a special moment, not only for me, but for all Palmeiras fans, the players. I think it will be very important."

Estêvão, 17, was named Breakthrough Player in Brazil's top flight. After being promoted to the first team in January, the Brazil international scored 13 goals and had nine assists in 31 league games to help Palmeiras finish second in the domestic league.