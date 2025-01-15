Mikel Arteta speaks about Arsenal's transfer plans and provides an update on Gabriel Jesus' injury. (0:43)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that the club have "very clear ideas" on who they want to sign during the January transfer window as the north London side struggle with an influx of injuries.

Forward Gabriel Jesus sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during their FA Cup exit to Manchester United on Sunday, joining a list of long-term injury among Arsenal's starters.

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Ben White (knee) all face long spells on the sidelines whilst Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori are also out, both suffering from muscle injuries.

"We know who we want to sign," Arteta told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday. "We have very clear ideas of the players that we want, yes.

"It was before Gabriel Jesus' injury and it was with Gabi injured right now and we have to wait and see how things develop."

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal lead the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi however it is unlikely they will agree a deal for the January window.