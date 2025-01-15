Tamworth's Chris Wreh refused to play on Tuesday. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tamworth player Chris Wreh made himself unavailable for his team's match against Boldmere St Michaels on Tuesday after he expressed his disappointment at the club's response to the racist abuse he suffered following their FA Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Tamworth, who compete in the National League, held Spurs to 0-0 at full-time, before the Premier League club went on to win 3-0 after extra-time.

After the match, Wreh posted a screenshot of abuse he received on social media.

"After an amazing day today, this is the last thing I expected to see when I opened Instagram. Nevertheless, thank you for all the support today. Fans were unreal," Wreh said.

The 28-year-old posted an update on Tuesday and confirmed the police were investigating the matter, and that he would not play for Tamworth in their match on Tuesday due to their response to the abuse.

"Unfortunately, I will not be available for this evening's game," Wreh said.

"While I have the utmost respect for my manager [Andy Peaks], who has supported me throughout this issue, I am disappointed that the club has not publicly supported me yet, which has left me feeling confused and disappointed.

"To date, I have received only one call from an official at the club, more than 36 hours after the incident. At no point was I asked if I was okay, instead I was informed that the silence was due to the desire to keep the matter internal.

"I cannot agree with or condone this approach.

"If these incidents are kept 'in-house,' they will never be addressed. I hope everyone understands my reasons for speaking out."

ESPN has approached Tamworth for comment.