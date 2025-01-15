Open Extended Reactions

Wilfried Zaha is in talks to move to MLS franchise Charlotte FC. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha is in talks to join MLS franchise Charlotte FC, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Zaha, 32, joined Lyon in Ligue 1 on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray, but could soon be on the move again after struggling to make an impact in France.

The former Crystal Palace winger has played just six games for the John Textor-owned club and started only one. He has contributed one assist in a Europa League win over Olympiacos.

Charlotte FC debuted in MLS in the 2022 season and reached the Eastern Conference playoffs last term, only to lose to Orlando City on penalty kicks in the MLS Cup.