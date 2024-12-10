Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens pile praise on Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca who has his side flying high in the Premier League. (1:41)

Palmeiras' Brazilian teenage winger Estêvão Willian has said he doesn't like the nickname 'Messinho' given to him, stating "me being Estêvão is very good."

Estêvão, who is expected to join Chelsea next summer, was often compared to Lionel Messi when he started playing at Cruzeiro, hence the nickname, 'Messinho,' meaning 'little Messi.'

Though a fan of Messi, Estêvão has said he wants to be his own player.

"Since I was little, being called Messinho, I confess that I didn't like it," Estêvão told ESPN Brasil.

"[I have been called that] since I was 10 years old, when playing in the Cruzeiro youth teams. I don't like comparisons. For those who don't know how to deal with it, it's quite disruptive.

"At 17 years old, I don't have time to waste listening to criticism. I want to be happy, I love playing football, I want to enjoy it to the fullest. Me being Estêvão is very good."

Estêvão was named Breakthrough Player in Brazil's top flight. Since being promoted to the first team in January, the teenager scored 13 goals and had nine assists in 31 league games to help Palmeiras finish second in Brazil's Serie A.

Palmeiras' winger Estêvão has been nicknamed 'Messinho.' Photo by Marco Galvao/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Former Brazil and Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has said he has no doubt Estêvão has a bright future.

"He draws the attention of those who work for the Brazilian team because of the way he behaves, as a player and as a person," Scolari told ESPN Brasil.

"We would just like him to do or continue doing what he does for Palmeiras at Chelsea, that is, boldness, dribbling, speed, desire to play football, that he continues like this."

Asked what advice he would give the Chelsea-bound player, Scolari said: "To learn English well, communication is important. But my biggest advice is to keep being bold. If your coach understands that this is your virtue and your teammates understand this quality, they will help you."