Palmeiras teenage winger Estêvão Willian was named Breakthrough Player and Best Striker in Brazil's top flight.

Estêvão, who will join Chelsea when he turns 18 in 2025, finished as the third top scorer in the Brazilian Serie A with 13 goals.

He also had nine assists in 31 league games since being promoted to Palmeiras' first team in January.

The recognition will be a consolation for Estêvão after his team failed to defend the league title.

Sunday's surprise 1-0 home loss to Fluminense on the final day of the campaign saw Palmeiras finish runners-up to Botafogo.

Botafogo beat Sao Paulo 2-1 on Sunday to win the title for the first time in 1995.

"There is a void in my chest, the most important thing was the title," Estêvão told reporters after the game. "We failed at a time when we couldn't... We lacked efficiency. We couldn't come away with the victory, we gave our all."

Estêvão, nevertheless, focused on the positives.

"At 17 years old, I am experiencing something unforgettable for me," the Brazil international said. "Getting more and more mature, I'm grateful."