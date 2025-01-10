Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a concussion during the team's Carabao Cup semifinal win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Bentancur collapsed on the pitch in the sixth minute of the contest before being taken off on a stretcher eight minutes later. He was immediately taken to hospital for tests afterwards.

The Uruguay international, 27, had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from a corner when the incident happened.

"Good news thankfully -- he was in hospital obviously and they did all the tests in terms of checking that everything is okay. And yeah, all good, he's back home and he's fine, feeling good," Postecoglou said in a video posted by Spurs on X.

"We'll obviously follow the protocols now, a couple of weeks where you've got to make sure everything is okay, but thankfully it looks like a concussion but nothing more than that."

The Australian coach praised his players for how they handled the incident.

"It was distressing and you saw, especially Pedro [Porro] who was the first one there and kind of knew it was a distressing situation," he said. "But I thought the lads handled it well and the medical team handled it well, and like I said thankfully all good."

Spurs travel to minnows Tamworth for their FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday. Tamworth play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.