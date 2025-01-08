Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off during Tottenham's Carabao Cup semifinal. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute of his team's Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool on Wednesday after falling to the ground at a corner.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as the Uruguay international lay face down on the turf, with players from both teams looking concerned.

Spurs posted on X at half-time to say that Bentancur "is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks."

Asked about the incident after the game, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou said: "I don't want to speculate because I don't really know [what happened to Bentancur] either.

"All I know is he was conscious when he came off. Obviously it was some sort of head injury, but he was conscious when he was coming off the field.

"And he's been taken to the hospital for observation. But I'm not really clear on how it happened. Unless I get a doctor out here, I'm not going to speculate because it's just not fair on people around him.

"But it was a head injury. And there was concern from players out there so obviously there was something going on."

Bentancur, 27, had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from the right in the sixth minute.

Fans applauded as he was carried off the field, and Bentancur gave a thumbs up to the Spurs bench on his way off.

The injury happened with the score tied at 0-0 at the time in the first-leg match. Spurs went on to win 1-0 after a late goal from 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall.