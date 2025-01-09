Stevie Nicol analyzes the pivotal moment in the first leg of Tottenham-Liverpool, in which Lucas Bergvall was not issued a second yellow card for a challenge that left Kostas Tsimikas injured. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said VAR has changed football more than anything in the last 50 years and English football should protect the sport better as "custodians of the game."

The 59-year-old was speaking after Wednesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg win over Liverpool, secured through Lucas Bergvall's 86th-minute winner.

Bergvall was fortunate to be on the field after escaping a second yellow card moments earlier for a late tackle on Kostas Tsimikas on a night also memorable for the first in-stadium VAR announcement by a match officials.

Referee Stuart Attwell was heard over the sound system confirmed Dominic Solanke's 77th-minute strike had been ruled out for offside in the latest innovation attempting to make football's decision-making more accurate and transparent.

And Australian-born Postecolgou said: "I'm really surprised at how people in this country are so easily letting the game change so much so quickly. It's changed more since VAR has come in since I've been involved than in the past 50 years.

"We never used to debate offsides, we never used to debate handballs, we never used to debate holding in the box, we never used to debate so many things, and it seems like...I mean, did everyone really love the announcement today?

"Did that give you a real buzz? I mean, seriously. My understanding of it is, this is what the people want. That's what I keep getting told. I understand that and I understand that VAR is going to be there, technology is going to be a part of life, but it's like my wife and our kids.

"We know technology, but she limits screen time. Why? Slow things down, I think. We've just got to be careful about [asking] constantly why do we want to change the game so much, and I know I'm going to be the old bloke in the stands that keep shouting 'boo' every time and I'll be the only one.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou reacts during his team's Carabao Cup win over Liverpool. Getty Images

"But I just thought people would be a little bit more protective about the sanctity of the game. I think there's a lot of confusion at the moment. That's my belief that the game is changing on the basis of technology, and I'm saying why isn't anyone speaking up about it?

"Especially in this country who, for all intents and purposes, you feel, you guys think you're custodians of the game, you've got a song that says 'it's coming home', this is your game, and yet it takes an Aussie from the other side of the world to be the one that's most conservative about changes."

Postecoglou admitted he sympathised with Liverpool boss Arne Slot's frustration over Attwell's decision on Bergvall, but said the correct call had been made by the letter of the law.

"We've been told consistently in the last few weeks, because I've been screaming about it from the sidelines as a lot of teams have got away with a lot of fouls with us, without bookings, because the referee plays advantage," he continued.

"We've been told consistently that if we play advantage, as long as it's not a cynical foul, then the player does not get cautioned. Today, I can see why Arne would be very disappointed, if that was me, I'd be disappointed as well, but apparently they're the rules."