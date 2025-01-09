Open Extended Reactions

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Ligue 1 side Reims, the club announced on Thursday, with British media reporting the deal is worth £16.6 million ($20.3m).

The 27-year-old centre-back is Vitor Pereira's first signing since joining the club as manager and has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Wolves, who sit just one spot above relegation in the Premier League, had been on the search for a defender since parting ways with captain Max Kilman last summer and losing Yerson Mosquera to a season-ending knee injury in September.

Wolves have signed defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

"Emmanuel's a winner and he's driven," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said. "After the journey he has had, he's still unbelievably hungry. He's the type of player the Wolves fans should love, because you're going to get absolutely everything he's got."

The Ivory Coast international spent two-and-a-half years at Reims, making 76 appearances and scoring three goals.