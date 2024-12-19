Open Extended Reactions

Wolverhampton Wanderers have hired Vitor Pereira as their new manager following the departure of Gary O'Neil, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Pereira, the club's third Portuguese boss, arrives from Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab with a wealth of experience having managed in eight countries over the last 11 years and will be tasked with keeping Wolves in the Premier League after a poor start to the season.

"We are delighted to welcome Vitor Pereira to Wolves as the new head coach of our men's first-team. Vitor is a highly respected and experienced coach who has achieved success across different leagues and will bring a new approach for the test ahead," club chairman Jeff Shi said.

"This is a challenging moment for the club, and we want to thank Vitor for taking on this responsibility. We have full confidence in his ability to guide us back on track, alongside the players and staff, and the entire club will be united in supporting him to achieve success."

O'Neill was sacked following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Molineux, which left Wolves 19th in the table with only two wins from 16 games.

Vitor Pereira has been hired as Wolves' new boss as they bid to avoid the Premier League drop. Elie Hokayem/Saudi Pro League via Getty Images

Pereira made his name at FC Porto after succeeding Andre Villas-Boas in 2011, leading the team to back-to-back Primeira Liga crowns. He has also won league titles in Greece with Olympiacos and China with Shanghai SIPG, while an eclectic managerial career has also taken him to Al Ahli, Fenerbahce, 1860 Munich, Corinthians, Flamengo and most recently Al Shabab.

The 56-year-old was heavily linked with the Everton job in 2022 before fan protests led to the club hiring Frank Lampard, but now gets his chance in England.

Wolves face fellow strugglers Leicester City on Sunday before tough matches against Manchester United and Tottenham.