The Crown Prosecution Service will decide the next steps for a Premier League footballer accused of rape. Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police have passed a full file of evidence about a Premier League footballer accused of rape to the Crown Prosecution Service, who will now decide the next steps, sources have told ESPN.

The player, who is in his thirties, was arrested in July 2022 in relation to this ongoing investigation and in both February 2023 and November 2024 he was interviewed under caution.

He cannot be named for legal reasons. The player has continued to play for his club ever since his initial arrest and denies the allegations.

"A full file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and detectives continue to work with prosecutors," a Met Police spokesperson told ESPN.

"Those who have come forward to police continue to receive support from Met officers."

The Crown Prosecution Service is the principal public agency for conduction criminal prosecutions in England and Wales. When a case is referred to them, the CPS decide whether there is enough evidence to pursue a charge.

The alleged rape in question happened in June 2022. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape alleged to have taken place in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

In February 2023, the man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence said to have taken place in February 2022. This relates to a third victim.

The police will not take any further action over the alleged offence in June 2021 because the relevant legislation had not come into effect at the time it was said to have occurred.