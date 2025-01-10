Open Extended Reactions

The incident allegedly happened in the 74th minute of the match between Norwich and Sunderland. Ian Hodgson/PA Images via Getty Images

Norwich City top scorer Borja Sainz has been handed a six-game ban after admitting to spitting at an opponent, the Football Association confirmed on Friday.

Sainz, who has 15 goals for Norwich in the Championship, said he takes "full responsibility" for spitting at Sunderland player Chris Mepham during a game in English football's second tier on Dec. 21.

The incident allegedly happened in the 74th minute of the game at the Stadium of Light, which Norwich lost 2-1 after Anis Ben Slimane had given them the lead.

"Norwich City's Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday 21 December 2024," an FA statement read.

"Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission."

Sainz, 23, apologised for his actions, which he said he "deeply regrets."

"Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable," Sainz said. "I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility.

"I want to apologise directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour. Additionally, I extend my apologies to my teammates, our coaching staff and our fans.

"I am deeply disappointed in myself for letting all of you down through my conduct."

Norwich are 11th in the table and Sainz's ban will include the FA Cup third-round clash against Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

He added: "While I am saddened to miss the upcoming games, I will use this time to reflect, learn and refocus, so that I can return stronger and continue contributing to the team for the rest of the season."