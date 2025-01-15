Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday met with club CEO José Ángel Sanchez to discuss the state of the team and transfer options following their 5-2 Spanish Supercopa loss to Barcelona this past weekend, a source told ESPN.

The source stressed that the meeting was routine and downplayed any crisis, saying both sides discussed problems that have plagued Los Blancos since the start of the season.

Ancelotti and his coaching staff have asked for more defensive resources since the summer transfer window. Madrid were close to signing Leny Yoro to cover Nacho's departure but the young French player eventually signed for Manchester United and Real Madrid opted not to reinforce the back line.

Alphonso Davies was also a priority target but Madrid wanted to respect Bayern Munich and, despite the attempts during the year, did not try to sign him when he had only one year left on his contract. Madrid are still keeping an eye on the Canadian's future but the latest reports from Germany suggest that the player could renew his contract with the German giants.

As ESPN has reported, Madrid continue to seek a player to replace the injured right-back Dani Carvajal and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top defensive option. However, ESPN sources have said that Liverpool have already rejected an approach from Real Madrid to sign the full-back in the January transfer window, making it likely that the Spanish giants will wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer,

Sources have told ESPN that Ancelotti and his coaching staff have not yet give up on January signings and await word from the club's board so they can reinforce the backline before the end of the month. Their other option is to boost the role of Raúl Asencio and, depending on their opponent, insist on Lucas Vázquez or even return Fede Valverde to right-back.

Another option for the club is defender David Alaba, who returned to the squad ahead of the Supercopa semifinal against Mallorca following a year-long layoff due to an extensive knee injury. The Austria international was sidelined for 12 months before making his return to training sessions with the group although he is not expected to play any competitive minutes until later in January and sources said the coaching staff is concerned it will take Alaba time to return to form. Defender Jesús Vallejo has seen little playing time.

Real Madrid are likely to wait until the summer to pursue Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The club has struggled without Carvajal and Éder Militão, who suffered a torn ACL back in November, and sources said there is concern as to how Real Madrid will fare in the Champions League. In addition to two straight losses to Barcelona, Los Blancos have also tasted defeat against AC Milan, Lille and Liverpool.

In LaLiga, they only managed a draw against Atlético Madrid, who now lead LaLiga at the close of the first half of the season.

The source said the club hopes the coach's usual calm demeanor will help turn the team's situation around and there is the general belief within the club that a LaLiga title is still within reach if performances improve over the second half of the season, whether the club can sign reinforcements or not.

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ancelotti said there was no need for an overreaction with Madrid just one point behind LaLiga leaders Atlético Madrid and alive in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"I don't follow the wave of criticism, that one day you are the best and the next your are the dumbest," he told reporters. "Fortunately, thanks to my experience, I have balance. I don't think I'm the best but I don't think I'm the dumbest, either."