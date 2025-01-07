Open Extended Reactions

David Alaba has returned to the Real Madrid squad after suffering ACL injury in 2023. Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

David Alaba has returned to the Real Madrid squad ahead of the Spanish Supercopa semifinal against Mallorca following a year-long layoff due to injury, the club announced on Tuesday.

The defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left leg, as well as damage to the meniscus, in December 2023 and is yet to make his competitive return for Real Madrid.

The Austria international was sidelined for 12 months before making his return to training sessions with the group although he is not expected to play any competitive minutes until later in January.

"I think he will start playing [training] matches next week," Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "Around January 20 he will be able to play matches. These will help us as well."

Alaba signed with Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021 and went on to win the Champions League with the side in his first season when Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the final.

Real Madrid face Mallorca on Thursday whilst the other Supercopa semifinal sees Barcelona take on Athletic Club on Wednesday.