Sven-Göran Eriksson passed away in August last year due to pancreatic cancer. Antonietta Baldassarre/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Swedish football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, the first foreign coach to lead the England national team, died with debts of over £3.8 million ($4.64 million) following years of financial mismanagement.

Eriksson, who died in August last year at the age of 76 having earlier announced that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, left assets worth £4.8m but owed £8.64m.

Most of Eriksson's debts were tax-related in the UK, owing £7.25m to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), according to Swedish media reports.

Eriksson, who managed England between 2001 and 2006, had previously spoken of losing £10m to a financial adviser and admitted that he had no idea how much money he had or where it was.