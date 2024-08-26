Sven-Göran Eriksson, the first foreign manager of England's men's national team, has died. He was 76.

Eriksson revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

A family statement shared by Eriksson's former agent, Bo Gustavsson, said the Swede passed away at his home on Monday surrounded by his loved ones.

Sven-Göran Eriksson passed away on Monday. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As a manager, Eriksson won 18 trophies between 1977 and 2001 with multiple clubs in Sweden, Portugal and Italy.

Following his success in club management, Eriksson was appointed manager of the England national team, which included notable players such as Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

However, he was unable to lead the country to success in the World Cup or European Championships as England were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage in three consecutive tournaments between 2002 and 2006.

Eriksson had an unremarkable playing career in his native Sweden before becoming Tord Grip's assistant at Degerfors. Eriksson became head coach when Grip left to take over at Sweden and led the club to promotion.

His success at Degerfors caught the attention of AFK Goteborg in the top tier of Swedish football where he won the UEFA Cup in 1982 -- the first team from the country to win the competition.

Eriksson was then appointed by Benfica who led to the Portuguese league title in his first season in charge.

Following a second consecutive title triumph in 1983-84, the Swede began a 16-year spell during which he managed four Serie A clubs.

He found most success with Lazio, where he secured his reputation as one of Europe's leading coaches by winning Serie A in 2000 -- the second Italian championship in the club's history -- and three other major trophies.

Eriksson became the first non-British manager to be appointed coach of the England national team following Kevin Keegan's shock resignation after his team were beaten by Germany in the final match played at the old Wembley Stadium.

The Swedish coach reinvigorated England's faltering World Cup qualification campaign, which included a memorable 5-1 win over Germany in Munich and a dramatic draw against Greece that secured the country's place in the 2002 tournament.

England were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Brazil after Ronaldinho's free kick gave the eventual tournament winners a 2-1 victory in Japan.

More quarterfinal heartbreak followed at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup where, despite being considered among the pre-tournament favourites, England lost on penalties to Portugal on both occasions.

"This is a very sad day," the English Football Association's (FA) CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement on Monday. "He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven's guidance.

"Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game."

Bullingham also confirmed that England would pay tribute to Eriksson at their game against Finland in September.

Eriksson left his role after the 2006 World Cup, spending a year out of the game before taking over at Manchester City. Eriksson spent one season in charge at the Etihad after his team struggled to maintain their good form in the early months of the campaign as they eventually finished ninth in the Premier League.

Spells in charge of Mexico, Notts County, Ivory Coast, Leicester City and China followed before Eriksson's coaching career came to an end following his four-month stint as Philippines manager.

Eriksson made one final appearance in the dugout on March, when the boyhood Liverpool fan joined the management team for the Liverpool legends charity match against Ajax. The home side won 4-2.