A Ligue 1 match between bottom side Montpellier and fellow struggler Saint-Etienne was abandoned in the 63rd minute when a fire broke out in a stand after flares were thrown by fans.

Montpellier was trailing 2-0 on Sunday after Lucas Stassin scored twice for the visitors when the match was stopped by referee Francois Letexier.

Television footage showed black smoke coming from the fire. Local media reported that a person lying on the ground behind the goal line was evacuated.

Players from both teams were sent back to the locker rooms as some Montpellier fans trashed seats in the stands. The fire was extinguished but the game did not start again due to security concerns, with Montpellier now potentially facing a heavy penalty.

Saint-Etienne supporters had been banned by French authorities from traveling to Montpellier because of a high risk of violence.

Earlier on Sunday, 10-time French champions Saint-Etienne said they were opposing a proposal from the French government to disband their two main groups of supporters.

The Magic Fans and the Green Angels, which were created in the early 1990s, have complained that the government's plans are politically driven and said they won't help fight hooliganism in stadiums. The club sided with its fans and said it opposes the government's planned measure, "deeming it disproportionate and ineffective in the fight against violence and discrimination in stadiums.

A former French league powerhouse, Saint-Etienne dominated French soccer during the 1960s and '70s.

Ahead of the Montpelier match, French authorities justified their decision to ban the away fans, saying Saint-Etienne's travels are often marred by "public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team," and noted that some Montpellier fans are also prone to violence.

In November last year before a game between the two clubs in Saint-Etienne, a large-scale brawl took place during which 260 Montpellier fans, some of them equipped with weapons, clashed in the streets with 300 to 400 Saint-Etienne supporters.

Montpellier have lost their last six league games, winning only four all season, and are in 18th place on 15 points after 25 matches, six adrift of the relegation playoff spot. Saint-Etienne sit one place higher on 20 points.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this story.