Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Chelsea keeping tabs on Thuram

Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram, while three Premier League clubs are looking at FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Chelsea and Arsenal have joined the race for Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

- Two Premier League clubs are leading the way for Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram, according to Football Insider. It is reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are both ahead of Liverpool in the race for the 27-year-old, who has a release clause in his contract that can be activated for £71 million. The Nerazzurri are keen to keep hold of the 27-year-old, who is the son of France legend Lilian Thuram, and it is said they will do "all they can" to keep him at the San Siro. Thuram joined Inter Milan as a free agent 2023 after a successful four-year spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

- Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, reports TEAMtalk. The Magpies are said to see the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak should he leave St. James' Park in the next transfer window, while the Blues "remain keen" on him after previously making an approach for his signature last summer. Aghehowa has scored 20 goals while assisting another three in 31 games across the Portuguese Primeira Liga and UEFA Europa League this season.

- Manchester City will need to pay a fee of at least £70 million if they want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Football Insider. Despite being only 22, Camavinga already has plenty of trophy-winning pedigree and experience at international level, winning two LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues since moving to Madrid in 2021 and playing for France in the 2022 World Cup final. He would be an ideal signing for City as they look to overhaul their ageing squad, but Madrid would demand a big fee for a player who has a contract until 2029.

- Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is looking to leave the club in the summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old is said to be ready to take the "next step" in his career, and there is belief that he could be signed for an offer worth €40m. Frimpong scored before registering an assist for Patrik Schick's winning goal in the 4-3 win for Leverkusen over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

- Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 23-year-old Denmark international is believed to have caught the attention of both Juventus and Internazionale, while he is also on the radar of clubs in the Premier League. Frendrup has started 28 of 29 Serie A games for the Grifone this season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:27 Nicol: Arsenal won't win major titles without a striker Steve Nicol reflects on Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

- Victor Osimhen's Nigeria international teammate William Troost-Ekong believes the Napoli striker will join a Premier League club this summer when his loan at Galatasaray ends. (talkSPORT)

- Arsenal are considering a move for Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato despite signing Riccardo Calafiori last summer. (TBR Football)

- AC Milan are among the clubs scouting Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, along with Premier League sides Everton and West Ham United. (Alan Nixon)

- Brighton & Hove Albion are set to sign Daejeon Hana Citizen winger Yoon Do-Young, with the 18-year-old South Korea under-20 international agreeing a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium. (Fabrizio Romano)