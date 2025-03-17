Hannibal Mejbri alleged he was racially abused by Milutin Osmajic. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The English Football Association (FA) have charged Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic after he was accused of allegedly racially abusing Burnley forward Hannibal Mejbri.

The incident took place during a February Championship clash between Burnley and Preston, where Mejbri said he suffered "disgusting abuse" from Osmajic.

The Tunisia international promptly reported the matter to the referee and manager Scott Parker, with the game briefly beings stopped. Preston released a statement after the game saying Osmajic "strongly refuted" the allegation.

When the two sides met in the FA Cup in March, Burnley players refused to shake hands with Osmajic as a sign of solidarity with Mejbri.

"Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the EFL Championship fixture between Preston North End and Burnley on Saturday 15 February," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

"It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race."

Osmajic has until March 25 to respond to the charge.