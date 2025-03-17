Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is leaving the club to take up a new role overseas, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Freedman has become one of the most sought-after sporting directors in English football thanks to his success at identifying talent in the transfer market and the hiring of Oliver Glasner as Roy Hodgson's successor in February 2024.

"I would like to extend my thanks to Steve Parish, the other owners and to all the staff, managers and players who have been at the club during my time here," Freedman said in a statement. "I've thoroughly enjoyed learning from and working alongside you all.

"It's been an honour to represent the club and I am incredibly proud of the work that's been done, with the Chairman's support, in growing the football club into its current position. To be leaving the club with a squad full of exciting talent led by an excellent manager, I truly believe the foundations are in place to be built upon.

Dougie Freedman scored more than 100 goals for Crystal Palace before becoming the club's first sporting director in 2017. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

"Finally, a huge thank you to all the fans for your continued support and passion -- especially with how you've helped new signings and academy products settle into life at Selhurst Park by supporting and getting behind the team. Crystal Palace is and will always remain in my heart, and I will continue to look for results and follow the club's progress closely."

Freedman had two spells as a player at Selhurst Park before taking the reins as manager in 2011. He went on to have stints in charge at Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest but returned to Palace to become the club's first sporting director in 2017.

He has worked across all areas of Palace's football operations and is credited with scouting some of Palace's modern stars such as Eberechi Eze, Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton.

"Dougie has been instrumental in everything we have done over the past eight years and indeed had a huge impact before that as manager and, of course, as a player," Palace chairman Steve Parrish said.

"I have enjoyed working with him immensely and wish him every success for the future. Dougie leaves behind an excellent and well-structured sporting department that I'm sure will continue to go from strength to strength."

Palace, who are 12th in the Premier League table, face Fulham in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in their next fixture on March 29.