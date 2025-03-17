Wesley Fofana was subject to racist abuse against Arsenal. Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea have strongly condemned the racist abuse faced by defender Wesley Fofana in the aftermath of their loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

"Chelsea Football Club is appalled and disgusted by the recent rise in online racial abuse towards our players," the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

"The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday's fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.

"Wes and all our players have our full support. We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."

The west London side's Champions League qualification hopes were dented on Sunday after a 1-0 loss at Emirates Stadium.