Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

After each weekend we take a look at the major incidents, to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

In this week's VAR Review: Possible handball penalties against Marc Cucurella and Kieran Trippier, plus why Tottenham Hotspur didn't get a penalty at Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion's disallowed goal at Manchester City.