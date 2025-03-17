Open Extended Reactions

James Carragher plays for WIgan Athletic in English football's third tier. Getty

The son of former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has been called up for international duty by Malta.

James Carragher, a defender for Wigan Athletic in England's third tier, qualifies for the Mediterranean island nation through his grandfather and was recently awarded Maltese citizenship.

The 22-year-old will join up with the Malta squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Finland at home on Friday and away to Poland three days later. They will be the team's first games under new coach Emilio De Leo.

The Liverpool legend retired in 2013 and is now a well-known pundit for British and United States broadcasters. He played 38 times for England and was in the squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.