The management of Bulgarian top-flight side Arda Kardzhali apologised after their former player Petko Ganchev, whose death they mourned in a minute's silence before Sunday's match with Levski Sofia, turned out to be alive.

Both teams lined up near the centre circle, bowing their heads in Ganchev's honour before the league clash kicked off.

However, before the game had ended, Arda posted on their Facebook page saying they had received wrong information about Ganchev's death.

"The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death," the club wrote.

"We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda."

The match ended 1-1.