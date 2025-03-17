        <
        >

          Sergio Ramos receives 30th career red in Monterrey win

          play
          Are Atletico out of the LaLiga title race after Barcelona's late win? (1:45)

          Luis García and Sid Lowe react to Atletico Madrid's 4-2 loss to Barcelona in LaLiga. (1:45)

          • ESPN
          Mar 17, 2025, 09:50 AM

          Sergio Ramos was sent off in the final minutes of Monterrey's victory over Pumas UNAM on Sunday, his first dismissal since he moved to Liga MX.

          Ramos was involved in a numous physical battles during the game. Monterrey were already 3-1 up on 92 minutes when he tackled Guillermo Martínez before kicking the forward as the ball rolled out of play.

          It is the 30th red card of Ramos' career -- he was dismissed 26 times for Madrid, twice for Paris Saint-Germain and once for Sevilla, although he was never sent off for Spain.

          Ramos has scored three goals in four games since joining Monterrey last month.