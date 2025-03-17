Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is likely to miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee during Sunday's 4-2 victory over Atlético Madrid, sources have told ESPN.

Casadó picked up the injury during the first half at the Metropolitano, but played on until midway through the second period, when he was replaced by Eric García.

Barça said in a short statement he will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the problem and the treatment required moving forward.

The 21-year-old was enjoying a breakout season under Hansi Flick after being formally promoted to the first team last summer.

He has featured 35 times across all competitions, with his performances with his club earning him a Spain debut last November.