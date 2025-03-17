Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is likely to miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee during Sunday's 4-2 victory over Atlético Madrid, sources have told ESPN.
Casadó picked up the injury during the first half at the Metropolitano, but played on until midway through the second period, when he was replaced by Eric García.
Barça said in a short statement he will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the problem and the treatment required moving forward.
The 21-year-old was enjoying a breakout season under Hansi Flick after being formally promoted to the first team last summer.
He has featured 35 times across all competitions, with his performances with his club earning him a Spain debut last November.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente had also called him up for this week's UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against the Netherlands, but he has been forced to drop out, with Bayer Leverkusen's Aleix García taking his place.
Barça defender Iñigo Martínez has also pulled out of international duty with Spain this week. Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has been promoted from the under-21 side to replace him.
"Tests have confirmed that Martínez has lateral meniscus inflammation in his right knee," Barça said. "He will be treated in Barcelona under the supervision of the club's medical staff."
ESPN Sources don't expect Martínez, who has formed a partnership with Pau Cubarsí in the middle of Barça's defence this season, to be sidelined for a significant amount of time.
Casadó's absence, meanwhile, denies Flick of a key rotation option in the middle of the pitch, although he still has Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Fermín López and Dani Olmo available, while García has also been used as a defensive midfielder, too.
The only other Barça players sidelined for a significant period are Marc-André ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, with defender Andreas Christensen expected to return to training soon.