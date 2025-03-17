Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said it was time to beat Atlético Madrid after his side produced a remarkable comeback to win a thrilling game 4-2 at the Metropolitano in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barça had failed to beat Atlético in two previous meetings this season and more disappointment looked on the cards when Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth fired the home side into a 2-0 lead with 20 minutes to go.

However, Barça struck four times, including twice in stoppage time, to return to the top of LaLiga, level on points with Real Madrid and four clear of Atlético.

"It was time to win after three matches [against Atlético]," Flick said in his post-game news conference.

"The quality was good. I think the match today for the supporters, the fans, for everyone in front of a television, it was an amazing match."

A brilliant effort from Robert Lewandowski got Barça back into the game in the 72nd minute, with substitute Ferran Torres heading in the equaliser six minutes later.

Lamine Yamal completed the turnaround in the 92nd minute, and there was still time for Torres to add his second of the evening.

The Spain star told ESPN it was vital to get back to the top of LaLiga going into the international break, with Barça not back in action until they host Girona on March 30.

"It was important to go into the break with a win and top of the table," he said. "And not just top, but also with a game in hand. That will give us confidence when we come back to kick on from there and try and widen the gap with the other teams in the title race."

However, Yamal also reflected on a night when not everything had gone Barça's way, acknowledging that small improvements are still needed to become the "perfect team."

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick celebrates with Ferran Torres after their win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. Getty Images

"I think intensity above all is what was missing [before the comeback]," he added. "We were waiting to see what happened rather than really going for it.

"Until they scored two goals, we didn't really step up and get going. That can't happen. It's something we have to improve. It also happened in the Copa del Rey. If we can improve these small details we can be closer to being a perfect team."

Barça have now won seven games in a row in LaLiga, returning to the top of the table in the process. They also have a game in hand over both Real and Atlético.

"The reaction after second Atlético goal was unbelievable," Flick added. "To score four goals in 20 minutes here against this team is very good.

"I am proud of this team. The mentality is really good. They never give up. The reaction on the pitch was unbelievable. It was a great day for us today.

"You can feel [the spirit] and see it in training. We want to train how we want to play. [The players] do it really good.

"At the moment, we have huge confidence in the way we want to play. Atlético are a fantastic team. They defend well. But my team today was the better team."

In total, Barcelona are now unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, during which time they have won the Spanish Supercopa and advanced to the quarterfinal of the Champions League, where they will meet Borussia Dortmund next month.

They also remain alive in the Copa del Rey, with the second leg of their semifinal against Atlético to come in April. The first leg ended 4-4 in Barcelona.

Flick played down the suggestion Barça could go on to win a Quadruple this season, but he conceded the win against Atlético is proof they are capable of "huge things."

"It's difficult, I know that it's a long way," he said when it was suggested his team could win every competition this season. "Now, what I feel is really good. I have confidence in the team that we can make huge things together.

"There is a long way to go, but we will try everything to win titles. The match today gives us much more confidence."

Atleti coach Diego Simeone agreed there was still a long way to go and said his team knows what it will take to make a push for a first LaLiga title since the 2020-21 season.

"We will fight until the end. There are 10 games left and we have to play and win every one of them," Simeone said after the game. "It's not down to luck.

"It's down to hard work. I wouldn't put it down to luck. We have to recognize the rival."