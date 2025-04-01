Herculez Gomez and Àlex Pareja debate whether Inter Miami should be more focused on winning the MLS or the Concacaf Champions Cup. (2:36)

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko said he has been banned from protecting the Argentina forward from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

Cheuko gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard told Spanish media.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch.

"I came to the USA and in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here. I'm not the problem. Let me help Messi."

Cheuko said he will continue to work on Messi's personal security team outside of the stadiums.

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that its protocols regarding team security guards had not changed and multiple sides had designated team security guards that are stationed near team benches on the field.

Inter Miami have been contacted for comment.

This story includes a correction from Reuters, which had previously said that Cheuko was a former Navy SEAL.