Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's representative has held exploratory talks with Palmeiras as uncertainty grows over his future at Emirates Stadium, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder's agent, João Santos, is gathering potential options given his contract with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of the season.

Sources stressed that talks between Jorginho's agent and Palmeiras were preliminary and no formal offer was discussed.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta last week suggested he wanted "to have these conversations much later" in the season with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract in less than six months.

But he said the two players are now free to negotiate directly with other clubs.

Arteta values Jorginho's input on and off the field -- the Italian is currently taking his coaching badges -- but sources suggest he is only likely to be offered a one-year extension, just as he was last season.

The 33-year-old would prefer a longer deal and has previously expressed a desire to return to Italy before he retires from playing.