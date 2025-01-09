Transfer rumors, news: PSG, Man United battle for Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will go head-to-head to sign wantaway Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, while Arsenal and Juventus will compete for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.
Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades
TOP STORIES
- West Ham hire ex-Chelsea coach Potter
- Sources: Amad agrees new Man United contract
- Sources: Man City chase Brazil youth star Vitor Reis
- Barça face fury after Olmo registration boost
TRENDING RUMORS
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23, still wants to leave Napoli and, with no progress on contract talks, the Serie A club are open to a January exit, reports TMW. Napoli value the Georgia international at €80m, and now the question is which club will win the race to sign the exciting forward. Paris Saint-Germain have proposed a deal which, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, would include cash and a player, out-of-favour centre-back Milan Skriniar. But L'Équipe reports that PSG face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are ready to offer a similar structure involving Marcus Rashford.
- Arsenal are prepared to challenge Juventus for the signature of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners willing to make a move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international in this transfer window, hoping to persuade the Blaugrana to part ways with a significant offer. An approach is reported to have already been made by the Bianconeri of an initial loan deal which includes an obligation to be made permanent, and the LaLiga club are willing to do a deal if he says that he has no plans to sign a contract extension.
- Liverpool are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The 29-year-old is into the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and the Reds are keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of a potential approach. Kimmich is yet to fully decide his future, though talks are ongoing with the Bundesliga club.
- Arsenal could face difficulty in their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are keen on the 22-year-old and could activate the £50m release clause, but there are concerns as to whether he would be open to a move this month, while a summer move could hinge on his expected salary demands of around £300,000-per-week. Barcelona are also interested.
- Another Serie A side has joined the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. Como are interested in the 27-year-old, who is linked with both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils remain keen on offloading him as they look to remain aligned with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR), and while they would consider a loan move, clubs in Europe could face some difficulty in matching his £325,000-per-week salary.
CONFIRMED TRANSFERS
- Wolves have signed defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Ligue 1 side Reims in a deal worth £16.6m. Read
- Southampton have announced that they have signed 18-year-old defender Joachim Kayi Sanda of Valenciennes.
- Liverpool have signed midfielder Julia Bartel on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.
EXPERT TAKE
ESPN reporter Sam Marsden on the transfer links for Ronald Araújo.
Letting Araujo leave could prove a massive faux pas for Barcelona. On his day, he has proven to be one of the best defenders in the world, playing a key role in the 2022-23 LaLiga title success which was built on a brilliant backline. At 25, he is entering his peak years as a footballer, in theory, and there is no one else with his qualities in the centre-back pool at the club.
Ramon Planes, the sporting director who brought Araujo to Europe from South America, compared him to legendary Barça defenders Migueli and Carles Puyol this week. He explained that the team's style benefits from being complemented by a player who is strong, quick and fearless, even if technically they may not be a complete match for the Barça philosophy.
However, you can understand why Barça may be prepared, if not forced, to listen to offers for Araujo. He has a checkered past with injuries and only featured for the first time this season last weekend. In his absence, Barça have coped with Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez in defence, while they also have Andreas Christensen, Eric García and are targeting Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. And, on top of all that, Araujo is a player who would command a decent fee who is in the final 18 months of his contract at a club that needs to raise funds.
OTHER RUMORS
- Napoli have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth midfielder Phillip Billing on loan for the rest of the season with the option for a permanent deal. (Gianluca di Marzio)
- Manchester United won't be able to afford the £60m required to sign left-back Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain until a player leaves Old Trafford. (Independent)
- Napoli are considering entering the race for €45m-rated Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi. The 24-year-old wants more first-team minutes and has also been linked with AS Roma. (Corriere dello Sport)
- Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is on the radar of Real Betis and Girona. The LaLiga clubs have "shown interest" in the 22-year-old regarding a potential loan deal. Fati has made just one start from eight total appearances across all competitions this season. (Nicolo Schira)
- Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude, will reject interest from reject Arsenal and Manchester United this month but seems certain to join a top club in the summer. (The Sun)
- Inter Milan will push hard to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal this month. The Ukraine international has started only two Premier League games this season. Arsenal are looking at AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as a replacement. (The Sun)
- Manchester City's James McAtee wants to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football, with interest from Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart. Also linked are Brentford, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and suitors in Italy. (Daily Telegraph)
- Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be reunited with Manchester United star Casemiro at Al Nassr and has urged the Saudi Pro League club to table an offer. (Daily Mirror)
- Fulham, Brentford and Ipswich Town are all linked with Botafogo striker Igor Jesus, 23, who has scored 56 goals in 168 appearances and made his full Brazil debut in November. (The Sun)
- Juventus are set to submit an improved offer to Benfica for defender Antonio Silva. (Calciomercato)
- Man City are prepared to pay the full £30m asking price to beat Tottenham to the signing of Lens central defender Abdukodir Khusanov. (TeamTalk)
- Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is expected to go out on loan this month, but cannot move to sister club Strasbourg unless one of Andrey Santos, Caleb Wiley or goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic are recalled. Strasbourg can have a maximum of three players from Chelsea. (Daily Mail)
- Jose Mourinho is close to sealing a deal which would take Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce. (Daily Mail)
- Chelsea want at least €15m for in-demand midfielder Cesare Casadei, but Napoli have not gone beyond €12m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
- Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has failed to make any impact since joining Chelsea from Leicester last summer, is a transfer target for new West Ham manager Graham Potter. (Independent)
- Crystal Palace have edged in front in the race to sign 19-year-old Millwall striker Romain Esse, who could be loaned back to the Championship club for the second half of the season. (Evening Standard)
- Sevilla are on the verge of signing FC Augsburg midfielder Ruben Vargas on a permanent transfer. (EFE Deportes)
- Boca Juniors are interested in signing Athletic Club's Ander Herrera, the former Manchester United midfielder. (ESPN Argentina)