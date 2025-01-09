Transfer rumors, news: PSG, Man United battle for Kvaratskhelia

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will go head-to-head to sign wantaway Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, while Arsenal and Juventus will compete for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23, still wants to leave Napoli and, with no progress on contract talks, the Serie A club are open to a January exit, reports TMW. Napoli value the Georgia international at €80m, and now the question is which club will win the race to sign the exciting forward. Paris Saint-Germain have proposed a deal which, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, would include cash and a player, out-of-favour centre-back Milan Skriniar. But L'Équipe reports that PSG face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are ready to offer a similar structure involving Marcus Rashford.

- Arsenal are prepared to challenge Juventus for the signature of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners willing to make a move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international in this transfer window, hoping to persuade the Blaugrana to part ways with a significant offer. An approach is reported to have already been made by the Bianconeri of an initial loan deal which includes an obligation to be made permanent, and the LaLiga club are willing to do a deal if he says that he has no plans to sign a contract extension.

- Liverpool are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The 29-year-old is into the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and the Reds are keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of a potential approach. Kimmich is yet to fully decide his future, though talks are ongoing with the Bundesliga club.

- Arsenal could face difficulty in their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are keen on the 22-year-old and could activate the £50m release clause, but there are concerns as to whether he would be open to a move this month, while a summer move could hinge on his expected salary demands of around £300,000-per-week. Barcelona are also interested.

- Another Serie A side has joined the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. Como are interested in the 27-year-old, who is linked with both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils remain keen on offloading him as they look to remain aligned with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR), and while they would consider a loan move, clubs in Europe could face some difficulty in matching his £325,000-per-week salary.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Wolves have signed defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Ligue 1 side Reims in a deal worth £16.6m. Read

- Southampton have announced that they have signed 18-year-old defender Joachim Kayi Sanda of Valenciennes.

- Liverpool have signed midfielder Julia Bartel on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.