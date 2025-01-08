Open Extended Reactions

Amad Diallo has agreed to a new deal at Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Manchester United have agreed terms on a new contract for Amad Diallo, sources have told ESPN.

The 22-year-old winger has signed a long-term extension to secure his future at Old Trafford.

A club announcement is imminent and could come as early as Thursday. Amad has shot to prominence at Old Trafford this season becoming a key player for new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amad has scored six goals in 28 appearances, including the equaliser in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, although United held an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

The club decided against triggering the option and instead chose to negotiate a new long-term contract.

Amad endured a slow start to his career at United.

He arrived in a £37 million ($46m) deal from Atalanta in 2020 and was subsequently sent out on loan to Rangers and Sunderland. He excelled at the English club, scoring 14 goals in 42 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

He won both Sunderland's young player of the year award and the PFA Championship fans' player of the year award.

Amad has scored three goals in his last six appearances for United, a run which included a last-minute winner against Manchester City in December.