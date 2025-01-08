Mark Ogden and James Olley discuss how similar Marcus Rashford's current situation at Manchester United is to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's final days at Arsenal in 2022 on "The Football Reporters". (1:55)

Manchester United are expecting formal loan offers from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund for Marcus Rashford after both clubs registered their interest with the player's representatives, sources have told ESPN.

United are actively working on solutions for Rashford in the January window with the England forward out of favour under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford hasn't featured since the 2-1 win over FC Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12. The club are willing to listen to all offers for the 27-year-old, both permanent deals and loans. Napoli are also understood to be interested in Rashford.

Sources have told ESPN that the most likely outcome this month -- should he leave Old Trafford -- is a straight loan. Rashford staying at United beyond the deadline has also not been ruled out.

Both Milan and Dortmund would be expected to pay a sizable portion of Rashford's wages before any deal is agreed.

His salary of around £350,000 ($436,000)-a-week is a major stumbling block. United are willing to be flexible to help facilitate a move but bosses have vowed there won't be a repeat of Raheem Sterling's move to Arsenal in which Chelsea agreed to continue to pay almost 90% of the winger's wages.

Marcus Rashford has fallen out of favour at Manchester United. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Rashford would also welcome interest from Spain -- particularly Barcelona -- but their financial situation would make any potential move complicated.

United have also not ruled out entering talks with another Premier League club if the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham decided to register interest.

United's delicate financial situation also means they would have to listen to offers for every member of the first-team squad.

The club are not actively looking to offload players like Kobbie Mainoo, but sources have told ESPN that no one is off limits as they look to balance the books.

Mainoo, according to sources, wants to stay at Old Trafford despite slow progress during talks to extend his contract.

The England midfielder's deal runs until 2027 with the option to extend by an additional year.