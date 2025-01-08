Graham Potter has been named manager of West Ham United, taking over for Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on Wednesday. (0:45)

Graham Potter has agreed to a deal with West Ham United to become their new head coach, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Potter's arrival comes after his predecessor Julen Lopetegui was sacked earlier on Wednesday, just eight months after he replaced David Moyes in the role.

The Englishman's contract at the London club runs until 2027. He is expected to be in charge for West Ham's FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

West Ham are 14th the Premier League having won six of their opening 20 games this campaign.

Graham Potter was working as a pundit during West Ham's defeat at Leicester City in December. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Potter has not worked in management since being sacked as Chelsea manager in April 2023 having only been at the west London club for seven months.

He joined Chelsea from Brighton, where he enjoyed three successful years.