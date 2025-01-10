"The Football Reporters" crew discuss how they expect Arsenal and Manchester United to approach their FA Cup third round clash. (1:52)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Manchester United will be a different proposition in Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash as a result of extra training time with Ruben Amorim.

Arsenal handed Amorim his first defeat as United boss on Dec. 4 when easing to a 2-0 Premier League win through goals from Jurriën Timber and William Saliba.

After a manic schedule, Amorim finally had a clear week to work with his squad and an improved performance followed as United held leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

While Arsenal lost at home to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg, United had another clear week and Arteta believes there are clear signs of evolution in their style after being able to work with Amorim.

"Yeah [you can see differences and] it is true they are playing a little bit different as well with the personnel that they use, the location of certain players," Arteta told a news conference on Friday.

"The characteristic of the players at the end dictates as well what they do, where they have more threats on both sides, two feet, in behind, because in the end that's what determines the behaviours of a team. It is different the last few weeks to when we played them here at home so I am expecting a few different things."

Arteta also reflected on comparisons between Amorim's task at United and the one he took on at Arsenal five years ago, when he also began work during the busy winter period.

Mikel Arteta said he can see the differences that Ruben Amorim has made at Manchester United. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"Ruben has much more experience than I had at the time so he is in a better place and there is no COVID-19 so I think he has got better options in that case," Arteta said.

"It is tough because obviously you need time to implement your ideas, especially your way of playing and explaining that. When you have that many games, it is tricky so I understand that.

"Every manager gets appointed for a reason. The reasons can be different. Sometimes it is just to improve a football team, to get more performance out of certain players.

"Sometimes it is to transform a football club. That is a totally different dimension of a job and if I have to relate to mine at that time, it was more towards that than the previous one I mentioned."