Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus on injury: '11 months of doubting yourself'

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus admitted he suffered nearly a year of self-doubt but insisted he can return from his injury nightmare better than ever.

The Brazilian was back in an Arsenal shirt for the first time in 332 days in his side's 3-0 Champions League victory at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Jesus, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, came close to completing a dream comeback, only to see his late shot strike the crossbar.

However, the 28-year-old, who struck six goals in seven appearances prior to his crushing injury in a third-round FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Jan. 12, revealed it was a rocky road to recovery.

"It was 11 months, 11 months of doubting yourself," he said as he reflected on his spell on the sidelines. "My first thoughts were like, why? You always keep questioning why and the reason why.

Gabriel Jesus made his first appearance back in 11 months against Club Brugge in the Champions League. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"It wasn't an easy season for me last season and then, at the moment I stepped in and started to play, started to score goals and play good, this happened.

"So every single day for the first two or three weeks, I asked why it happened to me. And then I understood that I needed to be closer to Jesus, to God, to read the Bible. It helped me so much, you know, because it kept me believing that I'm a son of God and then I could do everything if I felt God's plans.

"If I didn't hear the Bible every single day, I am 100 percent sure I would not have believed I could come back stronger than ever. Now I believe even more, because I'm a son of God."

Jesus' return will come as a welcome boost to manager Mikel Arteta, who was unable to field eight players in Belgium through injury and illness.

Despite their selection problems, Arsenal were still able to secure a comfortable win -- their sixth in a row in Europe -- to all but assure them an automatic spot in the knockout stages.

Jesus is likely to be back in action on Saturday when Arsenal host Wolves, having seen Manchester City trim their Premier League lead to just two points.

Asked if he can make a big difference to Arteta's title-chasing side, Jesus added: "The clubs I have played for, I had my role there and I always help in a good way. Obviously when you are not playing it's more difficult, I'm not going to lie.

"I'm not a kid anymore, I'm 28, it sounds young, but Max [Dowman] is 15, Ethan [Nwaneri] is 18, Myles [Lewis-Skelly] is 19. More than experience, I can bring some difference to the players we have.

"In my career I had amazing moments, I have won amazing titles. I have been in amazing positions with the clubs before, and even with Arsenal.

"Unfortunately we did not win anything yet, but just to come to Arsenal and then help, like everyone else, to make Arsenal fight for the titles again, this makes me feel happy."