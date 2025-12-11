Jamie Vardy, 38, named Serie A player of the month

Open Extended Reactions

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has been named Serie A's player of the month for November.

Vardy, who will turn 39 next month, joined Cremonese at the start of the season and becomes the first English player to claim the award since it was introduced by Italy's top division in 2019.

His recognition comes despite Cremonese, who sit ninth in the Serie A table, losing all three matches during November, with Vardy scoring his only goal in a 2-1 defeat by Juventus.

The award is voted for by fans in combination with statistical data and saw Vardy beat AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez, David Neres of Napoli, Genoa's Leo Østigard and Nicolò Zaniolo of Udinese.

Jamie Vardy has cored four goals in 10 Serie A appearances since joining Cremonese. Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo told the league website "Jamie Vardy is truly a player from another era. One of those talents who, with their history, their achievements and the indomitable spirit with which they live every match, best express the romance of football.

"His arrival at Cremonese, who were quick to seize the opportunity this summer, was greeted with great enthusiasm by all Serie A fans, and Vardy is repaying them with top-level performances, innate leadership and important goals."

Vardy has started Cremonese's last eight games and scored twice in their 3-1 victory over Bologna on Dec. 1.

The former England international spent 13 years at Leicester and helped fire the team to an unlikely Premier League title in 2016.

