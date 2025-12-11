Man United have no interest in signing Sergio Ramos - sources

Mark Ogden explains the consequences of Manchester United's net debt exceeding one billion dollars for the first time. (2:12)

Manchester United have no interest in signing Sergio Ramos, sources have told ESPN, as the former Spain international looks for his next club.

The 39-year-old left Monterrey this month following the expiry of his contract.

He has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but sources have told ESPN that United are not exploring a deal and no talks have taken place.

Ramos is approaching 900 club games after spells at Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Monterrey.

He won the Champions League four times during 16 years at the Bernabéu.

He was also part of the Spain squad which won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

United are focused on signing younger players with CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox moving away from signing aging stars on inflated wages like the club did with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021.

The recruitment drive is currently centred on strengthening the centre of midfield and increasing options at wing-back.

Sources have told ESPN that there is no guarantee that there will be major additions during the January transfer window because their primary targets are unlikely to be available.

United are, however, ready to be flexible if the situation changes.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is set to see his option reduced ahead of the Christmas fixture list when Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui join up with their countries ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

United are sixth in the Premier League table after the 4-1 win over Wolves. They're back in action against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday.