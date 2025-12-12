Steve Nicol explains why he thinks a positive send off would benefit both Mohamed Salah and Liverpool as a club. (0:57)

Mohamed Salah's possible Liverpool exit could be offset by Harvey Elliott's return to Anfield in January, while Bayern Munich's transfer chief plans to speak personally with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Harvey Elliott has won six trophies in his five seasons playing alongside Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, including last season's Premier League title. Carl Recine/Getty Images

- Liverpool could cover for any potential exit for Mohamed Salah in the January transfer window by Harvey Elliott returning to the club, TEAMtalk reports. Salah's future at Anfield is looking very uncertain after telling reporters last Saturday that he felt the club had "thrown him under the bus" for leaving him out of the team amid their poor run of form. The Egypt international has been a long-term target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, where the transfer window opens on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, Liverpool attacking midfielder Elliott's loan move at Aston Villa has so far not worked out. The 22-year-old has made just three Premier League appearances since moving to Villa Park, and manager Unai Emery said this week that talks are ongoing with the player. TEAMtalk reports that Villa are willing to send Elliott back to Anfield, and do not intend for him to make the 10 league appearances this season that would trigger a clause to sign him permanently for £35 million. Elliott's return could be well-timed for Liverpool if Salah does leave, as it would see one left-footed attacker who can operate on the right replace another in coach Arne Slot's squad.

- Meanwhile, San Diego FC are not expected to make a move for Salah in January, according to The Athletic. Despite the MLS club being owned by British-Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, and MLS commissioner Don Garber saying the league would "welcome [Salah] with open arms", a move is currently viewed as unrealistic and not a primary focus for the club. Instead, a winter transfer to a Saudi Pro League side -- such as Al Hilal -- seems a far more likely outcome for Salah at this stage.

- Bayern Munich Sporting director Max Eberl is planning on having a personal phone call with Marc Guehi in January, according to Sky Germany. An initial meeting between Eberl and the Crystal Palace captain's agent has already taken place, as Bayern look to sign him on a free transfer next summer. However, the Bundesliga champions face continued competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool for his signature. Guéhi, 25, is out of contract at Palace next summer, but could be on the move as soon as January if an interested club is willing to pay a small fee.

- Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let Yves Bissouma leave the club in January, The Times reports. The 29-year-old midfielder has not played a single minute under Spurs boss Thomas Frank this season, having undergone surgery in October for an ankle injury. He is attracting interest from French clubs Nice and Marseille, while Fenerbahce are also monitoring the situation, having previously been in for the player. Should a new club not be found next month, Spurs are set to offer him a new contract to avoid losing the Mali international on a free transfer.

- AFC Bournemouth have lined up Basel winger Philip Otele as a potential Antoine Semenyo replacement, according to TEAMtalk. With the Ghana international's release clause set to become active from next month, the Cherries are already drawing up contingency plans if he decides to leave. Otele, 26, is one of several wingers the club is now looking at, having scored 17 goals in 47 appearances for Basel during his time there. However, Crystal Palace are also said to be tracking the Nigerian's development.

- Bayern Munich are "keeping an eye" on Chilean winger Darío Osorio. However, as things stand, FC Köln winger Said El Mala remains the club's top attacking target. (Christian Falk)

- Crystal Palace are keen on signing Bayern Munich full-back Sacha Boey in January. The 25-year-old is expected to be on the move after struggling for game time this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli are "still very attentive" to Kobbie Mainoo's situation at Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are reluctant to lose him, with several first-team players set to feature at AFCON this month. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks between Wolfsburg and Niclas Füllkrug's management are "ongoing". A winter loan move for the West Ham United striker is still possible. (Sky Germany)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing to sign 19-year-old Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt. (Sky Germany)

- Ruslan Malinovskyi is set to leave Genoa on a free transfer next summer, with Juventus and Inter Milan scouting the player in recent weeks. (Ben Jacobs)

- Several MLS clubs have reached out to Philadelphia Union striker Mikael Uhre over a potential move. (Santi Aouna)

- Villarreal are showing interest in Rangers winger Djeidi Gassama and are exploring the terms of a possible January deal. (Rudy Galetti)

- Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is a "top target" for Manchester United in 2026. He is valued at around the €50 million mark by the Ligue 1 club. (Ekrem Konur)